Chennai’s futuristic landscape becomes theme of a mural in Guindy

Chennai :

Dilip was accompanied by five other artists and they finished the mural on September 9. “I have used the compound wall to portray a differently-abled person in the beach, school students, city’s heritage buildings like LIC, metro train and our beautiful highways. I have been painting since 2005 and I am an artist who believes in depicting things differently. I wanted murals on walls across Chennai. People who are visiting the city will get to know namma ooru better through artwork,” he adds.













Dilip



“If you take any murals in the city, most of them are about Tamil culture or traditional artforms. I wanted to change that idea. In this mural at Guindy, I have projected Chennai’s futuristic landscape. I love this city so much and wanted to display a different face of Chennai. This mural has been a vision of Karunanidhi which has been cultivated by Chief Minister MK Stalin. As an artist, I took up the initiative and visualised the mural,” Dilip Kumar Kesavan tells DT Next.