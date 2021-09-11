Police remove two idols from BJP office, shop in Kanchi

As many as 350 idols of Vinayagar were kept on private premises for worship and there were no big idols at public places in Chennai, police sources said. Most of the idols, including those were kept in sensitive areas were taken for immersion by evening without any untoward incident, sources added.
Chennai: Tension prevailed in certain pockets in other parts of the state, including Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Gobichettypalayam as police had to intervene when certain Hindu outfits tried to place Vinayagar idols in public places against the government order.
In Kancheepuram the police seized Ganesh idols which were kept in a provision shop and BJP party office for worship and took them to the temple on Friday.
The Vishnukanchi police on Friday received information that BJP supporters had kept a Lord Ganesh idol in their party office in Kancheepuram for worship. Since the government had not permitted to keep the idol more than 2 feet, the police team that visited the BJP office seized the idol.
The BJP supporters who gathered at the spot argued with the police, but the police along with the revenue officials seized the idol and took it to a nearby temple in an auto.
In the second incident, Selvam, the BJP youth wing secretary had kept a 2.5 feet Lord Ganesh idol in his provision store for worship. On information, the Sivakanchi police who visited the spot seized the idol from the shop. Selvam argued with the police that he had kept the idol in his shop and nobody have the right to take it away. However, the police mentioned that he did not follow the government order and seized the idol from him and took it to a nearby temple in an autorickshaw.
