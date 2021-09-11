43 murder for gain, Rs 71 cr loss in property crimes in 1st half of 2021

Chennai :

The State has already witnessed as many as 61 abduction and kidnapping cases in six months while there were 132 such incidents during the entire year in 2020. In the first six months of this year, there were 1,294 cases of cheating and 32 cases of counterfeiting, the policy note said.









During all 12 months of 2020, there were 64 murders for gain, while the State had already recorded 43 murders for gain this year in the first six-month period.The Home department policy note tabled in the Assembly recorded that there were 1,102 incidents of robberies in the State till June this year. Similarly, there were 2,115 burglaries and 5,510 thefts in the State during the same period.While the year 2020 witnessed 7,559 fatal accidents, the first six months of this year had already seen 6,000 fatal road mishaps in Tamil Nadu.There were a total of 7.39 lakh cases of COVID protocol violations in the State last year while the number of violation cases stood at 1.34 lakh in the first six months this year.