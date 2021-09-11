Two bike riders robbed under Padi bridge on same night

At least two bike riders, one a PhD scholar and the other an engineering college student, were robbed at knifepoint near Padi bridge on Thursday night when the vicitms were returning home.
Chennai: Sidco Nagar resident M Rutra (26), a PhD student at a college in Kilpauk, was going home on his bike after finishing his part-time job when the incident happened.
As his bike ran out of petrol, he was pushing the vehicle when a gang of three stopped him and took him to under the bridge at knifepoint. The suspects asked him to remove his dress and assaulted him before taking away his mobile phone worth Rs 18,000.
The second vicitm, Bharat (20) of Padi, a third year engineering student, was returning home after attending a marriage. As he was riding his bike, a youngster sought lift. As soon as Bharat stopped the bike, two others appeared near the bike and robbed Bharat at knifepoint. The gang took away his mobile phone and a three-sovereign chain before vanishing from the scene.
After the onlookers alerted the police control room, the information was passed on to a night patrol team which reached the spot. Further investigations are on.
