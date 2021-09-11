Wife and lover arrested for killing man using poison

City police arrested a 38-year-old woman and her lover for allegedly killing her husband using poison.
Chennai: They were identified as Vijayalakshmi, wife of K Selvam of Kannagi Street in Choolaimedu, and Mohan (54) of Nerkundram. Police said Selvam fell unconscious after eating food at home and was admitted to hospital on September 2.
After he died on September 6, his relatives lodged a complaint. During investigation, police officials found that Selvam had died due to pesticide poisoning. It was revealed that Vijayalakshmi, mother of two, and Mohan had decided to murder Selvam after he found out about their affair, officials alleged, adding that they had met while travelling on Metro Rail for work and started having the affair.
