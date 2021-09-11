Man sets himself on fire at realtor’s house

A 30-year-old man, who set himself on fire in front of the house of a realtor in Gill Nagar in Choolaimedu, was admitted to the KMC.

Chennai : The victim, Balakrishnan, of Theni district, had reached the house of realtor Pazhanikumar on Friday morning where he doused himself with an inflammable liquid and set himself on fire. The incident was the result of an altercation with Pazhanikumar over a financial dispute, the police said. Sources said Pazhanikumar himself took Balakrishnan to the KMC and got him admitted there. The police summoned Pazhanikumar for a detailed investigation and reportedly took a statement from Balakrishnan, who is in hospital.