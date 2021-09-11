Sukesh’s associates brought to Chennai for evidence collection

Four associates of millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who were arrested by officials from the city by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police earlier this week in connection with an alleged extortion case, were brought to Chennai again for evidence collection.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar (File photo)

Chennai : The four men, identified as Kamlesh Kothari, Samuel, Arun Muthu and Mohanraj, were in Chennai on Friday as part of evidence collection, official sources said. It was Kamlesh Kothari who allegedly assisted Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife and alleged partner in crime, Leena Maria Paul, to buy the palatial beach bungalow off East Coast Road.



Sukesh and his actor wife Leena were arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly extorting money from businessmen. This despite the conman being lodged in Delhi jail. It is alleged that he was running the extortion racket from behind bars.



Of the four associates, Samuel worked as Leena’s manager while Arun Muthu helped Sukesh Chandrasekhar procure luxury cars. Mohanraj has been Sukesh’s advocate for several years.



After the Delhi police registered a case, the Enforcement Directorate also joined the investigation. The central agency had initiated a case and conducted searches three weeks ago. During the searches that went on for about three days, officials seized the sprawling bungalow near Chennai that was found filled with riches very expensive furnishing and artwork. They had also seized as many as 16 luxury cars from the premises.



Sukesh, who was lodged in Rohini jail in Delhi for allegedly trying to bribe officials from the Election Commission of India in connection with an election case, had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from a businessman’s wife by impersonating a central government official over a spoof phone call made from behind bars. Jail and bank officials were also arrested for being part of his racket.