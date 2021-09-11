900 hoardings, banners removed in five days

Intensifying its drive against hoarding and banners across the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation removed more than 900 hoardings and banners in five days.
Chennai: According to Corporation data, as many as 238 unauthorised hoardings and 686 unauthorised flex banners have been removed between September 5 and September 9.
The highest number of banners and hoardings removed were in South Chennai zones where 101 hoardings and 350 banners were removed. Among the zones, the civic body removed 187 flex banners in Valasaravakkam zone, which is highest. Similarly, 45 hoarding were removed from Perungudi zone, which is the highest.
“In some locations, police complaints have been filed against the persons who erected unauthorised hoardings and banners, as they pose danger to motorists and public in general,” an official said.
The data shows that the prevalence of unauthorised hoardings is higher in core city zones, with Perungudi zone, which covers most of the Old Mahabalipuram Road, being the only exception.
It may be noted that the civic body conducted city-wide cleaning drive to remove posters on city walls. During the drive, the civic works had removed more than 1.37 lakh posters from about 46,000 locations. The highest number of posters were removed from south Chennai zones, where more than 55,000 posters were removed.
