14-year-old girl uses digital art to raise funds for COVID relief, help children in need of medical care

Chennai :

Isha donated Rs 20,000 to Gurupriya Vision Research Foundation Project and helped a newborn undergo a procedure to prevent blindness.









Isha







“It is highly encouraging to be able to help children. Though there is a lot of support and appreciation that comes my way, nothing equals the satisfaction of being able to support those who need medical attention. I want to pursue digital art as a career and help people through such fundraisers,” said Isha.

The Class 10 student at Church Park School in the city decided to do a digital art workshop to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.Isha also conducts workshops to support children. She doodles, sketches and paints and does weekly live stream on Youtube.She raised Rs 25,000 in the workshop and donated COVID-19 supplies to Adyar Cancer Institute’s children’s section with the help of the Rotary Club of Madras Central. Further, the executive director of BNI Chennai, K Sunil, supported her workshop to raise funds for visually impaired infants.She plans to conduct more workshops. “The workshop sees audiences across all age groups,” added Isha.