14-year-old girl uses digital art to raise funds for COVID relief, help children in need of medical care

Digital art, which started as a hobby during the lockdown, has given 14-year-old H Isha a purpose to help those with medical needs. Isha is using digital art to raise funds for children suffering from cancer and other health problems in the city.
Chennai: The Class 10 student at Church Park School in the city decided to do a digital art workshop to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.
Isha also conducts workshops to support children. She doodles, sketches and paints and does weekly live stream on Youtube.
She raised Rs 25,000 in the workshop and donated COVID-19 supplies to Adyar Cancer Institute’s children’s section with the help of the Rotary Club of Madras Central. Further, the executive director of BNI Chennai, K Sunil, supported her workshop to raise funds for visually impaired infants.
She plans to conduct more workshops. “The workshop sees audiences across all age groups,” added Isha.
Isha donated Rs 20,000 to Gurupriya Vision Research Foundation Project and helped a newborn undergo a procedure to prevent blindness.
“It is highly encouraging to be able to help children. Though there is a lot of support and appreciation that comes my way, nothing equals the satisfaction of being able to support those who need medical attention. I want to pursue digital art as a career and help people through such fundraisers,” said Isha.
