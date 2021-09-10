Biz rival, mercenary gang nabbed for attacking jeweller

Police have arrested five men in connection with the murderous attack on a goldsmith five days ago in Red Hills. Officials said one of the business rivals of the victim, Achuthan, had paid more than Rs 20 lakh hired the gang to murder him. Achuthan is now undergoing treatment for stab injuries.
Chennai: The arrested persons were identified as rival businessman R Jayababu of Kolathur, and members of the gang whom he had hired.
According to the police, Achuthan was earlier working for Jayababu before starting his own small jewellery making unit. This led to Jayababu losing a few clients, which infuriated him. He then allegedly hired mercenaries to murder Achuthan.
As Achuthan was returning home on September 4 night, the gang attacked him near Pothur. However, the gang members had to leave the spot without completing their assignment because onlookers rushed to Achuthan’s rescue.
Based on the complaint lodged by Achuthan, Red Hills police started an investigation and arrested five persons. They seized two two-wheelers and Rs 6.5 lakh in cash from the suspects.
According to the police, Achuthan was earlier working for Jayababu before starting his own small jewellery making unit. This led to Jayababu losing a few clients, which infuriated him. He then allegedly hired mercenaries to murder Achuthan.
As Achuthan was returning home on September 4 night, the gang attacked him near Pothur. However, the gang members had to leave the spot without completing their assignment because onlookers rushed to Achuthan’s rescue.
Based on the complaint lodged by Achuthan, Red Hills police started an investigation and arrested five persons. They seized two two-wheelers and Rs 6.5 lakh in cash from the suspects.
Conversations