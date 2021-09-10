Health Secretary instructs district officials to stay alert

After the number of COVID cases in the State recorded a rise in the recent days, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan instructed District Collectors and also Greater Chennai Corporation brass to stay alert and stressed on ensuring maximum vaccination of people.
Chennai: In a message to all District Collectors, he said cases were likely to go above 1,600 soon, as the numbers were seeing a surge.
“What is worrying is that instead of earlier week changes linked to increase in number of tests on weekdays, this rise is due to gradual increase in positivity. Till vaccination covers substantial population, monitoring of persons in crowded places, enforcing COVID-appropriate behaviour and contact tracing in cases of emergence of clusters assume importance,” he said in the message.
Radhakrishnan added that vaccinating maximum number of persons was important to create immunity among those not exposed. Health Department officials said the mega vaccination drive on Sunday was aimed at ensuring maximum inoculations in a single day.
The district administrations have been instructed to follow up vaccinations both for mega camp and regular days to cover eligible persons above 18 years and also those eligible for the second dose. The department has also asked them to ensure strict vigil in crowded places and asked the teams to do effective contact tracing in case of clusters.
