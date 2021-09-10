14-year-old uses digital art to help children requiring medical care

Chennai :

Isha also conducts workshops on digital art to support children with COVID-19 supplies. She doodles, sketches and paintings that come alive digitally and and does weekly live stream on Youtube on the same subject to create a digital network. Studying in 10th standard at Church Park School in the city, Isha decided to do a digital art workshop as she felt like doing something on her own for COVID-19 relief.





She raised Rs. 25,000/ in the workshop and donated COVID-19 supplies to Adyar Cancer Institute's Children section with the help of Rotary Club of Madras Central. Further, the Executive Director of BNI Chennai, K Sunil supported her workshop to raise funds for a new born baby with vision related problems.





Isha donated an amount of Rs. 20,000 to the same to Gurupriya Vision Research Foundation Project and helped a new born baby to undergo an eye procedure to prevent blindness.





"It is highly encouraging to be able to help the children with the required medical assistance. Though there is a lot of personal support and appreciation that comes my way, nothing equals the satisfaction of being able to support those who need medical attention. I want to pursue digital art as a career and help people across all mediums through such fundraisers," says Isha.





She plans to conduct more number of workshops on offline and online platforms to raise funds to support a cause. "The workshop sees a wider audience across all age groups and I want to build an audience through online platforms and further hold offline events post COVID-19 relaxations," added Isha.