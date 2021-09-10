20-year-old gang raped in car near Chennai, 4 arrested

Chennai :

Police sources said the young woman from Kancheepuram who works in a mobile showroom became friends with Gunaseelan (24) through social media. Gunaseelan introduced himself as a businessman and also a realtor. Both of them started to chat as friends on social media and later he started to meet the woman at the showroom where she was working. He assured the woman that he would find another job for her in a private firm with a good salary.





On Wednesday evening Gunaseelan picked up the woman from the shop in his car and took her to his farmland in Melkathipur village near Kancheepuram. Police said he had offered the woman a soft drink mixed with sedatives and after consuming it the woman became unconscious in the car. Later Kuselan raped her in the car and also called his friends Jebanesan (29), Gunasekaran (24), Ajith (23), and Kamaraj and asked them to come to his farmland and the four allegedly raped the woman by taking turns inside the car.





The woman who gained consciousness tried to break the window using his feet and on hearing the noise, those who were near the farmland came near the car and found the woman naked and two men sexually assaulting her. The villagers tried to rescue the woman but Gunaseelan and his friends managed to escape from the spot on the car and bikes.





Later they dragged the girl out of the car and left her on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway near Baluchetty Chatiram and escaped. The woman went to the Baluchetty Chatiram police station, narrated the incident to the police, and filed a complaint. The police rushed her to the Kancheepuram government hospital and she was admitted for treatments. The Kancheepuram SP M Sudhakar visited the hospital and held an inquiry with the woman and formed special teams to nab the culprits. On Thursday the special team arrested Gunaseelan, Jebanesan, Gunasekaran, and Ajith and seized the car from them. The police filed cases under seven sections and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. Police said Kamaraj is missing and search is on to nab him.