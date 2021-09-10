Fri, Sep 10, 2021

Snapshots of Chennai celebrating Vinayagar Chaturthi

Published: Sep 10,202103:56 PM

Although public gatherings are restricted, pujas and abhishegams continued in temples and homes across Tamil Nadu.

A lady selling Ganesh idols in Chennai for Vinayagar Chaturthi Celebrations
Chennai:
Citing the Covid-19 pandemic and the Central government ban on religious congregations, the Tamil Nadu government advised people to celebrate Vinayagar Chaturthi indoors.

Here are a few photos of Chennaiites welcoming Lord Ganesha on Friday.


This 7-foot Vinayagar has been created with 1,008 coconut and 108 shells in a temple at Thiruvotriyur.



Vinayagar Chaturthi being celebrated at BJP office in Chennai on Friday.



It took 3,000 glasses to create this 15-foot Vinayagar, inside a temple at Manali in Chennai. Perched below him is another idol made of brinjals.





