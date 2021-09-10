Although public gatherings are restricted, pujas and abhishegams continued in temples and homes across Tamil Nadu.
Citing the Covid-19 pandemic and the Central government ban on religious congregations, the Tamil Nadu government advised people to celebrate Vinayagar Chaturthi indoors.
Here are a few photos of Chennaiites welcoming Lord Ganesha on Friday.
This 7-foot Vinayagar has been created with 1,008 coconut and 108 shells in a temple at Thiruvotriyur.
Vinayagar Chaturthi being celebrated at BJP office in Chennai on Friday.
It took 3,000 glasses to create this 15-foot Vinayagar, inside a temple at Manali in Chennai. Perched below him is another idol made of brinjals.
Snapshots of #Chennai celebrating Vinayagar Chaturthi ✨— DT Next (@dt_next) September 10, 2021
📸 @agam_justin#TamilNadu#VinayagarChaturthi#GanpatiBappaMorya#Ganesha#GaneshaChaturthi#Ganeshotsavpic.twitter.com/fAg1PorGX7
