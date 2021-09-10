Flower sale impacted as Ganesh idols installation banned in public places

Chennai :

They said that usually, the prices will be double up during Vinayagar Chathurthi, but after the government banned that the idols should be placed in public their business has been severely affected.





S Mookandi, Secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association said, “Even pre Vinayagar Chathurthi, the prices didn’t rise as we expected, many markets were selling flowers for Rs 2,000 per kg, but at Koyambedu market all the flowers were sold less than Rs 900 per kg, and evening it sold less than 400 per kg on Thursday. However, the situation is worse on Friday, the prices have reduced by 50 percent, and the market is deserted from last evening.”





“Usually, the festival will be celebrated for four days when idols were placed in public, but this year since it is banned only our business has been impacted for the first time in all these years. It is doubtful that even for Ayudha pooja there will be a good sale,” he added.





Now, jasmine is sold for Rs 150 per kg, Jasminum sambac for Rs 120 per kg, tuberose Rs 140 per kg, marigold Rs 100 – 120 per kg, rose Rs 80 – Rs 120 per kg, damask rose sold for Rs 70 per kg.





Meanwhile, even the fruit vendors at the Koyambedu market were expecting the prices to be increased on Vinayagar Chathurthi, but the rate remained the same as last week. The traders at Koyambedu fruit market said that as people are celebrating at their houses this time, the business went down. This is the first time that the sale was dull during a festival season.