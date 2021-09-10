GCC ropes in IIT-Madras to implement clean air programme

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation special council resolution passed recently, the Union government has launched National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)





as a long-term, time-bound, national level strategy to tackle the air pollution problem





across the country in a comprehensive manner with targets to achieve 20 per cent to 30 per cent reduction in particulate matter concentrations by 2024.





"The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a separate grant for air quality improvement in 42 cities in the country having million plus population. Chennai, Madurai and Trichy are included in the list. As part of this, 15th Finance Commission has granted Rs. 181 Crore," the resolution added.





City Action Plan, Micro Plan Report on Emergency Response System, IT





enabled data management system for air pollution monitoring were furnished to CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) through TNPCB (Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board) and memorandum of understanding has been entered with IIT-Madras.





As per the resolution, IIT-Madras as Institute of Repute (IoR) will act as a technical partner for Chennai for implementation of National Clean Air Programme. IIT-M will provide necessary knowledge-based support to TNPCB and Chennai Corporation.





"IIT-Madras will undertake air quality monitoring and modelling work, data analysis, data utilisation, compilation, report preparation and others. IIT-Madras will analyse sources that contributing to ambient air pollution, locate pollution sources, and monitor ambient air quality at most affected locations (hotspots). Emission Inventory, City Action Plan, Micro Action Plan and other reports will be prepared and updated," the resolution added.





IIT-Madras will work with the Chennai Corporation for a period of one year and the civic body has decided to spend Rs. 2.24 Crore towards IIT-Madras using the Rs. 181 Crore fund provided by the 15th Finance Commission.