The Madras High Court directed the Director General of Police, Home Secretary and Transport Secretary to instruct owners of vehicles to remove tinted glasses and portraits/photos of leaders (facing outside).

Madras High Court Chennai : A division bench comprising Justice N Kirubakaran (since retd) and Justice B Pugalendhi said, “Though portraits of leaders are on the dashboard, those give a message that the vehicle is possessed by a party man and the police cannot intercept.” Related Tags : leaders photos | vehicles