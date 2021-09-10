corporation releases list of locations of mega vax drive

The Greater Chennai Corporation has released the list of locations of COVID vaccination camps to be conducted on Sunday as a part of the mega vaccination drive.
Chennai: According to the civic body, residents can access the list on https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/covid-details/mega-vac-det.jsp. Details of the locations are given along with the details of the sanitary inspectors concerned.
Based on an instruction from the State government, the civic body is organising a mega drive to vaccinate three lakh residents in a single day on Sunday. The plan is to conduct static and mobile camps to cover 1,600 locations.
As many as 600 nurses and 600 doctors will be deployed on the day. Also, fever survey workers, malaria workers have been asked to create awareness on the mega drive.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian urged the people of Tamil Nadu to get vaccinated at the drive.
A total of 40,000 booths have been established in all Primary Health Centres, government hospitals, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) centres, noon meal centres, schools and other locations.
The booths will function from 7 am to 7 pm and kits for managing adverse effects post-vaccination have been added to all vaccination centres.
