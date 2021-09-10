Collector warns action against unlicensed hostels

Chennai district Collector J Vijaya Rani has issued a warning to working women’s hostels in the city of action if they function without valid licences.

Representative image

Chennai : In her statement, she pointed out that certain regulations are devised under the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014. In January 2019, a meeting was held with the owners of children and women’s hostels in the city.



“Following the meeting, only 26 hostels approached the Chennai Collector for availing requisite licenses. Others are yet to reach out. Complaints pertaining to unhygienic conditions, poor quality food to residents and collection of exorbitant amounts as advance are pouring in. Based on the complaints, inspections were conducted in some hostels and found out the complaints are true. The hostels have been instructed to avail licenses,” the statement said.



She also warned the owners, who run hostels by converting rented houses as women’s hostels without proper facilities and without licenses, of stringent action.



According to the Act, sanitation certificate, fire and safety certificate, building stability certificate and others are must for availing license and the hostels should be run in a permitted building.



CCTV cameras should be installed except in bathrooms and changing rooms. Security personnel should have a no-objection certificate from police and residents should be provided 120 sqft of living space.