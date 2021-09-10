Kalvi TV to introduce concept learning method

o improve the quality of programmes on Kalvi TV, the exclusive educational channel for school students, the State government has planned to produce concept-based videos instead of content-based virtual sessions.

Chennai : At present, the content videos in the channel give only common explanations that would stick to the subjects. However, concept videos are used to promote, describe and explain technical aspects of the subjects that might not be in the textbooks so that students could understand better.



A senior School Education official said that the quality of content telecast on the channel would be enhanced with the help of eminent subject experts. He said the experts who would create concept videos would set a clear learning object, include storytelling, introduce images while teaching, mull organising frames with templates and minimising cognitive load and distribution process.



“All these arrangements to improve teaching method in the channel would result in gaining a large spectrum of responses from the students and other stakeholders,” he said.



The official said that to make e-classrooms inclusive, integrating sign language with the video content was another unique feature that would be initiated for students of Classes 9 and 10. “This would be done after the physical online assessment is done when schools are reopened so as to understand the learning levels of students. The results would be analysed school, class and subject-wise so that e-lecture content on Kalvi TV would be further improved according to the plan,” he said.



As there still is no certainty on when schools would reopen because experts have sounded warning about a possible third wave of coronavirus, the School Education Department would take steps to upload video lessons for Class 12 on laptops distributed to the students by the government free of cost, the official added.