Customs sleuths seize foreign currency worth Rs 11.48 lakh

Customs officials seized foreign currencies to the tune of Rs 11.48 lakh from a passenger at Chennai airport on Thursday. The Emirates airlines flight to Dubai was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 9.50 am.
Chennai: The security officials, while checking the passengers, noticed that a 35-year-old man was carrying a carton box with him. When enquired about its contents, he reportedly told them that it was just some snack items. On suspicion, when they opened the carton box, they found Saudi Riyals and Euro currencies were concealed among the eatables. The security officials handed him over to the Customs officers. The Customs seized the currencies worth Rs 11.48 lakh and the passenger was arrested for further inquiry.
