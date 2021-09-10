Burglars target COVID patients’ home, decamp with 19 sovereigns

Unidentified intruders took away 19 sovereigns of gold ornaments from a house in Tambaram while the couple was admitted to the hospital for COVID treatment on Wednesday.
Chennai: The house belonged to Kandasammy (69) of Vengaivasal near Tambaram, a retried secretariat staff and wife Vijayalakshmi (65). On the first of September, both of them tested positive for COVID and were admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. On Wednesday evening, their maid who came to clean the garden in the house noticed that their house main door was broken and informed Kandasammy. Soon his relatives who visited the house found that intruders have looted the gold and silver ornaments and informed the Selaiyur police station. The police after an inquiry said intruders looted 19 sovereigns of jewellery, silver items and Rs 40,000 in cash from the house. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.
