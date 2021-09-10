Gang kills father after quarrel with son at a wedding reception

Four men who quarrelled with a 25-year-old man at a wedding reception near Gummidipoondi on Wednesday reached the latter’s house in the night and hacked his father to death.
Chennai: The deceased Mohan (62) was a resident of Thurapallam village and his son Jeevanantham was a private firm employee, said police. On Wednesday, Jeevanantham attended a wedding reception at Gummidipoondi, where a quarrel erupted between him and four men. While the fellow guests intervened and compromised them, Jeevanantham returned home with a friend on a two-wheeler and they were allegedly stopped by the same men near Elavur. An argument erupted between them again and Jeevanantham allegedly attacked one of them. The infuriated gang reached Jeevanantham’s house on Thursday night and brutally attacked his father Mohan with knives before fleeing the spot. Shocked neighbours rushed Mohan to the Government Stanley Hospital, but Mohan died without responding to treatment on Thursday morning. On information, Arambakkam police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.
