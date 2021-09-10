Not just Sanskrit, recite Tamil hymns too, says court

Holding that the theory that God understands only one language cannot be believed, the Madras High Court directed the State government to decide on the date from which Kudamuzhuku would be conducted in Tamil or equal importance is given to it along with Sanskrit.
Chennai: A division bench comprising Justice N Kirubakaran (since retired) and Justice B Pugalendhi sought the State to form a committee comprising of Tamil scholars, devotees and believers to identify and consolidate the important and ancient Tamil hymns composed by Nayanmars and Alwars, Arunagirinathar, Pattinathar and other saints.
The committee should consultation with experts and all stakeholders and file a report to the government, enabling the State to decide on the date from when Kudamuzhuku could be held by chanting hymns in Tamil, the bench said. It also sought the periodic reconstitution of the committee so that if any other worthy hymns were found, they could also be recited at the time of performing Kudamuzhuku.
“It is stated that King Raja Raja Chozhan retrieved Thirumurais and brought it to Periya temple in procession by placing them on elephant. Such was the importance given to Tamil language by King Raja Raja Chozhan,” the bench observed.
It noted how Raja Raja Chozhan – 1 ventured to recover Thirumurais written in Cadijam leaves and found half eaten by white ants in a chamber in Thillai Natarajar temple after hearing short excerpts of Thevaram in his court, thereby being ordained the title of “Thirumurai Kanda Chozan”.
“It is not understandable, how the practice of reciting Tamil slowly vanished in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, a direction is necessary to recite Tamil hymns/verses and Thirumurais during Kudamuzhuku primarily, along with Sanskrit hymns/vedas,” the bench held.
“As far as the scientific evidence available to the Sanskrit language is concerned, the age is first Century BC. Though it is stated that it is in existence for more than 3,000 years and passed on orally from generation to generation, it is only hypothetical as proof is not available. However, it is also one of the ancient languages which is required to be preserved. However, Tamil has got scientific evidence to prove its antiquity. Therefore, it cannot be said that only one language alone is God’s language and other languages are not,” the bench added.
