TN extends curbs on religious fests till October 31

Citing the order of the Union govt, Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday, announced the extension of restriction on the public celebration of religious festivals, as well as social, cultural and political meetings till October 31.
Chennai: “To prevent the spread of the third wave and considering the threat of not just COVID-19 but also Nipah virus from Kerala, the existing restrictions on religious festivals, religious, social, cultural and political meetings will be extended till October 31,” said the CM in a release adding that the ban on public meetings is essential as they might turn into super spreader events. While garlanding statues of freedom fighters and Tamil social reformists also proper guidelines should be followed, the release further said.
