R and N taxiways opened, to help improve ops at Chennai airport

The new R and N taxiways were inaugurated at the Chennai airport on Thursday.
Chennai: Airport sources said these taxiways will increase the operational capacity at the airport and would enhance flight operations. The new R taxiway is parallel to runway 07/25 and the N taxiway is parallel to runway 21/30. The taxiways are 1,970 meters long and 25 meters wide with 9.50 meter-wide flexible shoulders.
An airport official said the inauguration of these two new taxiways would speed up the flight operational process at the Chennai airport as the flights would easily come to the runway from the bay. The R taxiway is accessible for the main runway and the N Taxiway is accessible for the secondary runway.
Sources said the construction of the new taxiways is a part of the airport extension work which is in progress at an estimate of Rs 2,450 crore. The first flight which used the taxiway on Thursday is the Air India flight which arrived from Delhi in the morning and was accorded a customary water cannon salute.
