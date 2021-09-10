Three septuagenarians killed in 3 mishaps, all involving bikes

At least three persons, all aged above 70, were killed in different accidents in the city on Thursday.

Representative image

Chennai : A 76-year-old woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, fell and died on Thursday morning after a private bus hit the bike and sped away. The deceased was identified as Kanniyammal of Villilvakkam and the incident happened when she was returning home with her son Thyagarajan, a retired railway staff, from a wedding in Porur.



Near Maduravoyal tollgate, a private bus hit the two-wheeler and sped away without stopping. Both Kanniyammal and Thyagarajan fell on the road. While Kanniyammal died on the spot, Thyagarajan suffered grievous injuries.



Koyambedu traffic investigation police rushed to the spot and sent Thyagarajan to hospital. A case has been registered.



In another incident, a 72-year-old woman fell off a moving bike on Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road near Kovur on Wednesday night. The deceased Rathna Bhai of Korattur was returning home from her daughter’s house in Perungalathur when the incident happened.



Police said the deceased’s daughter Santhi Devi rode the bike and Rathna Bhai who was riding pillion lost balance and fell and died on the spot. Poonamallee traffic investigation police have registered a case.



In a similar incident, a 70-year-old man died after his two-wheeler skidded on Ajanta flyover in Royapettah. The deceased Liakath Ali of Mylapore was given first aid at the Government Royapettah Hospital and shifted to RGGGH, but he succumbed to injuries. Adyar traffic police are investigating.