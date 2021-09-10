Beware, fake SMS involving Amazon, Flipkart doing rounds

Chennai :

“When you open the link in the SMS, it automatically downloads applications like Honey and Making on one’s phone and shows as if you have been credited with Rs 101 from the App. Fraudsters chat with the victims to buy and sell the products on the application promising commission. For each purchase, money will be debited from the victim’s bank account like a real purchase, but people won’t get the real money when they sell it, though the app will show as if you have earned a lot of money,” said police.









The new cyber fraud targets money from bank accounts by misusing the names of such popular online merchandise. According to city police, they have of late been receiving complaints from victims who have lost money to the fraudsters who send bulk SMSes from AD-SECRRE with links saying there is a part-time work opportunity with the merchandise like Amazon, Flipkart.Cyber police have warned people to stay away from such apps and not to click the links sent in the SMSes since the online merchandise have no connection with such apps.