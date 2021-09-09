Action to be taken against Chennai-based women’s hostels functioning without licence

Chennai :

In her statement, she pointed out that certain regulations are devised under the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014. In January 2019, a meeting was held with the owners of children and women's hostels in the city.





"Following the meeting, only 26 hostels approached the Chennai district collector for availing requisite licenses. Others are yet to reach out. Complaints pertaining to unhygienic conditions, poor quality food to residents and collection exorbitant amount as advance payment are pouring in. Based on the complaints, inspections were conducted in some hostels and found out the complaints are true. The hostels have been instructed to avail licenses," the statement said.





She also warned the owners of hostels, who run hostels by converting rented houses as women's hostels without proper facilities and without licenses, of stringent action.





According the Act, sanitation certificate, fire and safety certificate, building stability certificate and others are must for availing license and the hostels should run in a permitted building.





CCTV cameras should installed except in bathrooms and changing rooms. Security personnel should have no-objection certificate from police and residents should be provided 120 sqft for residing.