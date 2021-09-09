Erecting idols, procession prohibited in Chennai this Ganesh Chathurthi

Chennai :

The public have also been asked to refrain from conducting traditional sports event such as Uriyadi on the streets, while people will not be allowed to visit temples for three days from Friday to Sunday.





Families can celebrate Vinayagar Chathurthi at home and will be allowed to immerse the small idols in the nearby water bodies or keep the idols in the temples as HR and CE department have taken steps to immerse the idols in water bodies. However, the Marina beach from Napier's bridge to Santhome Church is closed for idol immersion.





Individuals should maintain social distancing and sanitise hands while visiting shops to buy idols or groceries, said a press note from CoP's office.





Police have clarified that the steps have been taken as per the guidelines of the state government as such festivities led to the spike in fresh Covid cases in other states.





While security would be beefed up across the city to prevent untoward incidents if any, the violators of the restrictions would be suitably punished, added police.