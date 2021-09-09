Thu, Sep 09, 2021

Top 10 colleges of NIRF 2021: IIT Madras hits hat-trick as India's Best Institution

Published: Sep 09,202102:01 PM

The list for top colleges and universities has been released by Dharmendra Pradhan under various categories.

A file photo of IIT Madras
Chennai:
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, released the NIRF Rankings 2021. The Rankings have been released under various categories including, Engineering, Medical college, Dental college, Pharmacy, Management, Overall, Research.

IIT Madras, which has topped the list of the Best Engineering College category, has also topped the Rankings in the overall category, while IISc Bengaluru has come second. IIT Bombay has occupied the third place this year. The complete list of the rankings for all top institutes can be checked on the official website of NIRF on nirfindia.org.

The rankings for all colleges and universities across the country given by the Ministry were based on teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception. 

Here’s the list of top 10 overall institutes: 

1. IIT Madras
2. IISC Bangalore 
3. IIT Bombay
4. IIT Delhi
5. IIT Kanpur 
6. IIT Kharagpur 
7. IIT Roorkee
8. IIT Guwahati 
9. JNU, New Delhi
10. BHU, Varanasi
