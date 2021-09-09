Poet Pulamaipithan no more

Tamil poet and former AIADMK presidium chairman Pulavar Pulamaipithan died here at a corporate hospital following geriatric ailments. The 85-year-old Tamil lyricist had penned several popular songs for the matinee idol and former chief minister MG Ramachandran.

Chennai : The lyricist got recognition through his song “Naan yaar nee yaar” in film Kudiyirundha Koyil (1968) and later gave blockbuster songs for MGR films like Idayakani, Ulagam Suttrum Valiban and Adimaipen.



AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement expressed condolences and paid rich tributes to the deceased AIADMK veteran. They also recalled the contribution of Pulamaipithan towards building the party through his famous party songs.



Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala who visited Pulamaipithan in the hospital and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran expressed their condolences. Lyricists Vairamuthu and Snehan paid tributes to their deceased colleague.



Born in Coimbatore, Pulamaipithan worked as a Tamil teacher in a school at Santhome. He was appointed as a Poet Laureate by former CM MGR during his tenure and also served as the secretary of AIADMK literary wing.