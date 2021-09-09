Man tries to set himself ablaze near Assembly, whisked away

Creating a flutter, a man, reportedly from Thanjavur, tried to set himself ablaze on Wednesday on “Kalaivanar Arangam” premises where the Assembly proceedings are held, but police personnel overpowered him and whisked him away from the spot.

Representative image Chennai : Creating a flutter, a man, reportedly from Thanjavur, tried to set himself ablaze on Wednesday on “Kalaivanar Arangam” premises where the Assembly proceedings are held, but police personnel overpowered him and whisked him away from the spot. The man, aged around 45 years, was apprehended when he poured a petrol-like liquid over himself soon after entering the complex. Related Tags : Man ablaze | Kalaivanar Arangam