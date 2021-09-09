Thu, Sep 09, 2021

Man tries to set himself ablaze near Assembly, whisked away

Chennai: Creating a flutter, a man, reportedly from Thanjavur, tried to set himself ablaze on Wednesday on “Kalaivanar Arangam” premises where the Assembly proceedings are held, but police personnel overpowered him and whisked him away from the spot. The man, aged around 45 years, was apprehended when he poured a petrol-like liquid over himself soon after entering the complex.

Conversations