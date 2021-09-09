Civic body extends night conservancy to 5 more zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to extend night conservancy in the city by starting the operation in five zones. The civic body directly conducts conservancy operations in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and Ambattur.

Greater Chennai Corporation

Chennai : “Presently, night conservancy has been carried out in 134 bus route roads and 55 interior roads and markets. During the operation, 1,520 bins are cleared and 456 tonnes of waste are collected,” a Chennai Corporation press release said. The release added the night conservancy operations would be extended on 123 bus route roads and 96 interior roads. On these roads, 174 tonnes of garbage would be removed from Thursday.



In total, the civic body and private operators are carrying out work on 1,325 roads by 2,688 workers. In total, 2,530 tonnes of garbage are being collected during night operations.