Keep off banned activities, cops tell students

Following incidents of college students clashing in groups and celebrating bus day and leading processions to celebrate their bus and train routes soon after the colleges were reopened in the city, police have started counselling the students on the college premises.
Chennai: While Kilpauk police led by Assistant Commissioner K Ramesh and inspectors addressed about 150 final-year students of Pachaiyappa’s College in the auditorium on Tuesday, similar gatherings were held at Sri Muthukumasamy College, Kodungaiyur and Sri Theagaraya College in Washermenpet on Wednesday.
“We told them that they would be eligible to write exams for superior government posts once they graduate and such opportunities should not be wasted for cheap thrills,” said Assistant Commissioner Ramesh. Students were advised to put their families before and work harder.
At Sir Theyagaraya College, where students from KCS Kasi Nadar College and Amma Government College also participated, Assistant Commissioner Irudhayam told students that only education would lift them. “To attend the college in person after one year of lockdown is an opportunity, make better use of it,” he said.
In Kodungaiyur, inspector P Jawahar advised students not to indulge in bus day celebrations and fights over routes and asked them to stay away from drugs, alcohol and activities in conflict with the law.
