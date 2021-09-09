Techie pesters woman journo in public, held

Anna Nagar police arrested a 34-year-old techie for harassing a woman journalist by following her in a car and troubling her demanding to talk with her.
Chennai: The accused Karthik of Mogappair, who works as a software engineer, returned to the city due to the lockdown there, said police, who booked him under Woman Harassment Act and remanded him in judicial custody on Wednesday.
“The accused said he wanted to talk to the victim and followed her two-wheeler, though she did not consent to it,” said an officer. The car belongs to his friend.
The victim, who works at a web news portal, took to Twitter to narrate the ordeal she had to go through. She was crossing a junction in Anna Nagar on her two-wheeler when a car tried to stop her.
The man inside (Karthik) allegedly told her that he wanted to speak to her, but when she ignored him and moved ahead, the car followed her and stopped her again and the guy started conversing with her again.
While the car sped away after she clicked the number plate of the car on her phone, she stated that the traffic police were of no help. Later, she complained to Anna Nagar police and a case was registered.
After investigation, Karthik was secured and remanded in judicial custody.
