Woman who burgled former CoP’s relative held after 9 months

Chetpet police have arrested a woman nearly nine months after a car along with a laptop was stolen from a house in their jurisdiction. The victim is said to be a relative of former city police commissioner George and the main accused Venkatesan has already been arrested by Abiramapuram police in connection with another theft case and lodged in the Central Prison, Puzhal.

Manjula Chennai : The arrested Manju (36) of Theni district is the sister of Venkatesan and the stolen car was seized from her. A police officer told DT Next that Venkatesan is notorious for such crimes and would indulge in burglaries whenever he could not pay dues for the trucks he owns on loan. He would sell the jewellery through his sister Manju, said police.



The incident happened in December last year and a Volkswagon Polo parked at the house in Chetpet was stolen along with a laptop and some jewellery from the house when the occupants were away.



Based on a complaint, Chetpet police registered a case and investigation revealed that Venkatesan was behind the crime.