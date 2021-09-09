Indonesian citizen detained with sat phone at airport

An Indonesian citizen was detained by the security officials at Chennai airport and handed over to the police for carrying a satellite phone, the use of which is illegal in India.
Chennai: The Emirates airlines flight to Dubai was scheduled to depart from Chennai airport on Wednesday morning. While checking the passengers, the security officials noticed an Indonesian citizen was carrying a satellite phone. Soon the officials cancelled his journey and detained him for inquiry. They found he was a captain of a ship and reached Chennai a few days ago.
Sources said, after reaching India the foreigners who own a satellite phone should stop using it and submit it to the Customs officers and get it back only while they return. The usage of a satellite phone was banned in India due to security reasons but the Indonesian citizen did not inform the Customs officers regarding it and was using it during his stay in Chennai. The security officers handed him to the airport police and the police are tracing the calls he made. The police have also informed the Indonesian embassy and further inquiry is on.
