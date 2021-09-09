Land dispute: Delhi-based Tenpin bowling champion alleges threat to life in city

Delhi-based tenpin bowler has alleged threat to life in the city in connection with a land dispute and the Central Crime Branch has registered a case against five persons.
Chennai: The complainant, Shaik Abdul Hameed from New Delhi was the first Indian to win the Asian Bowling Federation title in 2014 in Thailand. Shaik, who is also a businessman, runs a construction firm called AHA Projects Pvt Ltd.
In 2019, Shaik Abdul Hameed was allegedly cheated of Rs 23 crore in connection with a land deal and he complained to the Central Crime Branch in August 2020 against two men — Meena and Balaji — whom he met through a common friend Azmatullah.
However, since then he started receiving threatening calls from unknown phone numbers, who reportedly claimed to be men of one Majeed Najmudhin. On August 29, 2020, one of the accused, Balaji and an advocate SK Nawaz, accompanied by a police inspector and a few men reached the complainant’s 4.12-acre property in Kovilambakkam and chased his workers away.
On November 6, Majeed Najmudhin allegedly threatened Shaik to part with Rs 5 crore not to involve in the dispute and asked him to do business in Chennai.
While Shaik initially complained to Pallikaranai police in March this year, the case was forwarded to the Central Crime Branch where a fresh case has been registered with direction from Alandur magistrate court and the matter has been taken up for investigation.
