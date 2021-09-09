Traffic constable held for groping woman at eatery

A 50-year-old traffic cop has been arrested for groping a 21-year-old woman at a restaurant in Iyyapanthangal on Tuesday afternoon.
Chennai: The accused Kumaran, a head constable, was attached to Porur traffic police station. Police said that the constable was on his way back home after duty when he decided to have lunch at a fast-food restaurant at Iyyapanthagal. As he was waiting for the order to arrive, two young women entered the restaurant. As they passed by him, the constable allegedly placed his hands on one of them and groped her.
As she raised an alarm, the staff members alerted the police control room. Kumaran was handed over to Porur-SRMC police station and he was remanded in judicial custody after being booked for woman harassment.
The victim’s friend who accompanied her to the restaurant is said to be a daughter of an Assistant Commissioner in the city.
