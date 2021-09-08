CBI takes over star tortoises smuggling case

Chennai :

Following which the star tortoises smuggling case was handed over to the CBI. This is the first time in India that the case of smuggling of endangered star tortoises has been handed over to the CBI.





For the unversed, around 15 parcels with a fake mention about lobsters were intercepted by the customs officials while they were scheduled for a take off in an Thai airlines cargo.





Upon investigation it was found that the boxes doesn’t carry valid documents and the officials found live star tortoises that were valued at Rs 25 lakhs. A total of 2,247 star tortoises found in parcels were later handed over to Velachery wildlife conservation department.





An investigation was launched and one Vinod (25) of Gudiyatham was arrested. While it was suspected that it’s a national level racket, the customs and central forest investigation department decided to hand over the case to CBI.





Accordingly the case files were handed over officially to the CBI two days back.



