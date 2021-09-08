45-year-old man attempts suicide inside TN Assembly, rescued

A 45-year-old man, who allegedly tried to immolate himself inside the Tamil Nadu Assembly premises, was saved by a staffer on Wednesday.
Chennai:
The man has been identified as Murugan, who entered the Assembly premises masquerading as a journalist, poured petrol on his body and was about to light a matchstick when an alert Marshal foiled his alleged suicide attempt. The police immediately took him into custody.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and is under medical observation.
Police sources told IANS that the reason behind the suicide attempt was yet to be ascertained.
