IT dept seizes another OMR property of Sasikala clan, grabbed from music director Gangai Amaran in 1994

Chennai :

The income tax department on Wednesday attached a another sprawling property Old Mahabalipuram Road belonging to V K Sasikala clan on Wednesday. The property, a farm house at Payyanur on OMR, once belonged to noted film music director Gangai Amaran which he was forced to sell to Sasikala in the year 1994.





Sasikala was close confident of former CM and late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa. After spending four years in jail in Bengaluru in connection with a disproportionate case, in which Jayalalithaa was also convicted, Sasikala is now back in Chennai heading a splinter faction of AIADMK.





The property includes the land once belonged to the music director, sources said.





In last October, the IT department has attached the Siruthavur farm house in the name of J Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran, relatives of Sasikala and Kodanad Estate belonging to Sasikala.









IT Department's notice at the entrance of the property





Gangai Amaran had earlier said that Baskaran, son of Sasikala's sister Vanitha, took him to Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa at that time. There he met Sasikala, who told him that the chief minister visited the Payyanur land and liked it very much, and that she was very much interested to buy it. Gangai Amaran said the house was not for sale.





Though he and his family members were not willing to sell the land, they were forced to sell it in October 1994 for Rs 13.1 lakh.





The income tax department official said that these properties were purchased by the three as they were benamis of Jayalalitha.





Earlier last year the income tax department had attached a total of 84 properties, in two phases, totally worth over Rs 1900 crore belonging to Sasikala and her relatives.











