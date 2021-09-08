CMWSB plans to resume the grievance meeting as government relaxes lockdown

Chennai :

"Due to the pandemic, the grievance meetings were stopped from April 2020. As the government has relaxed lockdown norms, decision has been made to conduct open house grievance meetings on second Saturdays," a Metrowater press release said.





The release added that the open house grievance meetings would be conducted on Saturday (September 11) at all the 15 area offices. Meetings will be held between 10 am and 1 pm.





The grievance meetings will be presided by superintendenting engineers, in which the public can raise complaints pertaining to water and sewage connections, tax issues and other issues. Awareness on rainwater harvesting will be created at the meetings.