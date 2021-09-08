Saveetha hospital completed 10,000 teeth implant surgeries highest in India

Chennai :

Saveetha Dental College and Hospital announced the successful completion of 10000 teeth implant surgeries, a milestone in the history of the Implantology department in the country. They also announced that the team had performed the 10,000th surgery on September 7.





Dr Deepak Nallaswamy, Director Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences said that in India Prevalence of edentulism (patients with missing teeth) is 16.3 percent that is 22, 75, 25, 961 patients are in need of teeth replacement. “With missing teeth, things like your natural smile or not being able to eat the food that you desire or just missing the taste of life itself. One may also experience muscle strains and discomfort as the remaining teeth shift,” said Dr Deepak.





Most dental Implants cost Rs 30,000 to 60,000 in most centers; however, Saveetha hospital has offered all these implants free of cost for the past eight years. The value of free therapy done by the center is more than 32 crores.





The Saveetha Dental College and Hospital Implantology Department have infrastructure worth 20 crores dedicated for implant therapy. 10,000 sq ft center with 50 dental surgeons, 12 physio-dispensers, and many advanced surgical facilities.





“Saveetha Dental College is the first education institution to incorporate implant training for undergraduates. Also, postgraduates and practitioners from other institutions join for training after degree completion; So far more than 500 foreign practitioners were trained at the dental campus,” said Dr NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences.