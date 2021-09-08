Missing man's corpse washes ashore at Foreshore Estate, friend flees after admitting to murder

Chennai :

The deceased R Mageshwaran of Greenways Road, a BCA graduate, was allegedly scolded by her mother Panjavarnam on Saturday night for not getting a job for himself, after which he went his room.





On Sunday morning, Mageshwaran was found missing and his mother lodged a complaint at Abiramapuram police the same night.





Meanwhile, a bloated human body washed ashore at Foreshore Estate beach on Tuesday morning and Panjavarnam confirmed that it was her son with his dress and the wrist watch.





While the body was sent for post-mortem, Mageshwaran's friend identified as Karthik reached the Saidapet court on Tuesday afternoon claiming that he murdered Mageshwaran in a drunken brawl and pushed his body into the Adyar river. However, before entering the campus, Sathish changed his mind and fled the spot.





On information, Abiramapuram police have launched a hunt for Karthik.