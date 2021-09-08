Co-optex suffered Rs 13 cr loss: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi on Tuesday informed the Assembly that Co-optex suffered loss of Rs 13 crore due to procurement of substandard garments in the previous AIADMK rule.
Chennai: “Co-optex suffered a loss of Rs 7 crore in 2016-17 and in 2017-18 there was a loss of Rs 6 crore. The combined loss of Rs 13 crore was due to substandard procurement of clothes,” said Gandhi, in the Assembly. The issue of Co-optex was brought in the House by former Handlooms Minister OS Manian, who cited the reply of Gandhi, on Monday, and said that Co-optex functioned in profit during the previous AIADMK rule and substandard garments were not procured. Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that garments for Co-optex were procured only from weavers societies and the quality was not compromised, but the Minister saying that substandard garments were procured for Co-optex will create a wrong impression among the public.
