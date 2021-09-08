Scholar learns parai to promote ancient instrument

Chennai :

“Along with parai, I have also learned another instrument called murasu. I am also teaching both to a few students. Earlier, we had a lot of women parai players. But now, young girls are not keen to learn these percussion instruments.





I wanted to create awareness about it to the next generation,” says 25-year-old Chandrika.A Ph.D. scholar in Organic Chemistry, she is also into street theatre. “I think the reason why

today’ girls are not learning parai is lack of support from the family. Various Tamil folk dances like karakattam, oyilattam, etc, are on the verge of extinction. We must support and encourage these art forms,” she adds.