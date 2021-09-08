Burglar who had free run for a year nabbed

A 21-year-old man who had indulged in thefts in and around Washermenpet for over a year was finally arrested by the Washermenpet police on Tuesday.

Four gold chains, earrings and two mobile phones were seized from Ramkumar

Chennai : The accused, S Ramkumar, of Sathangadu, targeted locked houses and escaped with cash, jewels and stole mobile phones which were kept on the open window sills, the police said. Following a number of complaints at the Washermenpet police district, a special team was formed to nab the suspect.



The police caught a break from a CCTV footage retrieved from Tondiarpet, where Ramkumar broke open a house and escaped with jewels. The investigation led to the arrest of Ramkumar on Tuesday and four gold chains, earrings and two mobile phones were seized from him.



The police said Ramkumar has burglary and theft cases pending against him in Tambaram, Red Hills and Ambattur. He was remanded in judicial custody.