Korean ship captain, 2nd engineer held for going outside port without clearance

Minjur police arrested three persons, including the captain of a Korean ship and the second engineer from Indonesia, after the latter went outside Kamarajar Port without the immigration officials’ knowledge following a quarrel.

Representative image Chennai : The accused were identified as Lee Gwangmin of Korea, the captain of MT Asian Grace ship, a chemical tanker, second engineer Muhammed Zaenel Arifin of Indonesia, and the ship’s agent Balasubramaniyan. After a quarrel inside the ship on September 3, Arifin to a private hospital in Manali to get treated. When he returned, the CSIF personnel stopped him and alerted immigration officials. A case was registered and all three were arrested. Related Tags : Kamarajar Port | MT Asian Grace ship | Minjur